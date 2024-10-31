Summarize Simplifying... In short Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's leading spinner, delivered a stellar performance against Bangladesh, claiming his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests.

With a total of 184 wickets in 54 matches, Maharaj has proven his prowess, especially against Bangladesh, against whom he has taken 37 wickets in six matches.

His impressive career also includes 612 scalps in First-Class cricket, further solidifying his position as a formidable force in the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj floored Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Keshav Maharaj floors Bangladesh with 10th fifer in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 09:00 pm Oct 31, 202409:00 pm

What's the story South African spinner Keshav Maharaj floored Bangladesh with his 10th fifer in Test cricket. He claimed a fifer in Bangladesh's 2nd innings after they were made to follow-on. Bangladesh resumed Day 3 on 38/4 in their 1st innings and folded for 159. Maharaj claimed 2/57. SA asked Bangladesh to bat again and the hosts managed 143. Maharaj finished with 5/59.

Information

Maharaj shines versus Bangladesh

Maharaj finished the match with seven scalps. He claimed 13 scalps in the series, taking two three-fers in the opener. Maharaj delivered a solid show alongside fellow spinner Senuran Muthusamy to dismantle Bangladesh in their 2nd innings. It was a clinical performance.

Numbers

3rd fifer versus Bangladesh

Maharaj, who has been SA's mainstay spinner in the format, now has 10 five-wicket hauls. He has raced to 184 wickets in 54 matches. His tally includes an average of 29.99. In six matches versus Bangladesh, he has 37 scalps at 16.29. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 3rd fifer versus Bangladesh. In 28 away games, Maharaj now owns 112 scalps at 29.11.

Information

612 scalps in FC cricket

Playing his 160th First-Class match, Maharaj has raced to 612 scalps at 26.65. He owns 38 five-wicket hauls in the longest format.