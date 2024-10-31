Real Madrid's La Liga match postponed due to severe floods
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced the postponement of all football matches in the Valencia region, including the much-anticipated La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia. The decision comes in light of the devastating flash floods that have swept across Spain, claiming at least 95 lives and leaving dozens missing. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday.
Other matches affected by the postponement
The RFEF's decision also impacts other matches in the region. Villarreal's La Liga encounter with Rayo Vallecano has been called off, along with three Segunda division games: Castellon versus RC Ferrol, CD Eldense against SD Huesca, and Malaga's visit to Levante. The women's top flight Liga F fixtures involving Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna as well as Real Madrid and Levante have also been postponed due to the floods.
RFEF's response to requests for match postponements
The RFEF had received requests from La Liga, Liga F, and clubs to postpone all professional matches in the flood-hit region. The federation then agreed on Thursday to postpone several games scheduled for this weekend in the Valencian Community. The region has been severely affected by DANA (high-altitude isolated depression), a destructive weather system that has caused heavy fatalities and material damage due to flooding.
Copa del Rey matches rescheduled, travel advisory issued
Several Copa del Rey matches, including Valencia's trip to Parla Escuela, had already been rescheduled due to the floods. On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey games featuring La Liga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad. This came after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region due to the ongoing natural disaster.
RFEF plans minute's silence to honor flood victims
The RFEF has also announced a minute's silence will be observed during the weekend's games as a mark of respect for those affected by the floods. The federation said, "Beyond the postponements, Spanish football wanted to show its solidarity with the people affected, especially with the families of those who have died in this natural disaster." Spanish football's solidarity with those impacted by this tragic event.
Real are 2nd in La Liga 2024-25 standings
Real are placed 2nd in La Liga 2024-25 standings. Carlo Ancelotti's men own 24 points from 11 matches and are behind toppers Barcelona (30 points). Meanwhile, Valencia are bottom of the pile and are 20th with 7 points.