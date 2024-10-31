Summarize Simplifying... In short Due to severe flooding caused by the destructive weather system, DANA, several La Liga and Liga F matches in the Valencian Community, including Real Madrid's, have been postponed.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) made the decision in response to requests from clubs and leagues, and also rescheduled several Copa del Rey matches.

A minute's silence will be observed in upcoming games to honor the flood victims.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday (Image Source: X/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid's La Liga match postponed due to severe floods

By Rajdeep Saha 08:44 pm Oct 31, 202408:44 pm

What's the story The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced the postponement of all football matches in the Valencia region, including the much-anticipated La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia. The decision comes in light of the devastating flash floods that have swept across Spain, claiming at least 95 lives and leaving dozens missing. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Wider impact

Other matches affected by the postponement

The RFEF's decision also impacts other matches in the region. Villarreal's La Liga encounter with Rayo Vallecano has been called off, along with three Segunda division games: Castellon versus RC Ferrol, CD Eldense against SD Huesca, and Malaga's visit to Levante. The women's top flight Liga F fixtures involving Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna as well as Real Madrid and Levante have also been postponed due to the floods.

Federation's decision

RFEF's response to requests for match postponements

The RFEF had received requests from La Liga, Liga F, and clubs to postpone all professional matches in the flood-hit region. The federation then agreed on Thursday to postpone several games scheduled for this weekend in the Valencian Community. The region has been severely affected by DANA (high-altitude isolated depression), a destructive weather system that has caused heavy fatalities and material damage due to flooding.

Rescheduling

Copa del Rey matches rescheduled, travel advisory issued

Several Copa del Rey matches, including Valencia's trip to Parla Escuela, had already been rescheduled due to the floods. On Wednesday, the RFEF postponed six midweek Copa del Rey games featuring La Liga clubs like Valencia, Getafe and Real Sociedad. This came after authorities advised against all non-essential travel in the region due to the ongoing natural disaster.

Tribute

RFEF plans minute's silence to honor flood victims

The RFEF has also announced a minute's silence will be observed during the weekend's games as a mark of respect for those affected by the floods. The federation said, "Beyond the postponements, Spanish football wanted to show its solidarity with the people affected, especially with the families of those who have died in this natural disaster." Spanish football's solidarity with those impacted by this tragic event.

Information

Real are 2nd in La Liga 2024-25 standings

Real are placed 2nd in La Liga 2024-25 standings. Carlo Ancelotti's men own 24 points from 11 matches and are behind toppers Barcelona (30 points). Meanwhile, Valencia are bottom of the pile and are 20th with 7 points.