Summarize Simplifying... In short Aston Villa's star player, Jhon Duran, has extended his contract despite interest from Chelsea and West Ham.

Duran, who has scored six goals this season across various competitions, has been a key player for Villa since his signing in 2022, with a total of 14 goals in 59 appearances.

His performance this season includes a winning goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a passing accuracy of 71.43% in the Premier League. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Duran joined Aston Villa in January 2023 (Image Source: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Jhon Duran extends contract with Aston Villa: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:39 pm Oct 07, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has extended his contract with the club until 2030. The 20-year-old Colombian striker joined the team in January 2023. His first transfer from Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire was worth £18m and included a five-and-a-half year deal expiring in 2028. Duran, who was being eyed by West Ham over the summer, has been in flying form this season for Unai Emery's side. Here are the details.

Career highlights

Duran's performance and interest from other clubs

Duran has been a major asset for Aston Villa, scoring six goals this season. His skills were on full display when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Despite Chelsea and West Ham's interest in the summer, Duran opted to stay with Aston Villa and continue his successful run.

Track record

Duran's contribution to Aston Villa

Duran was the second player Unai Emery signed after taking over as Aston Villa's manager in October 2022. Since then, he has scored 14 goals in 59 appearances for the club. Meanwhile, in 42 Premier League games, he owns nine goals. In 12 matches in the 2022-23 season, Duran failed to open his account. In the 2023-24 season, he played 37 matches, scoring eight times, including five in the Premier League and three in the Europa League.

Information

Duran has already bagged six goals in 2024-25 season

In 10 matches this season across all competitions, Duran has already bagged six goals, scoring in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup. Notably, the strike versus Bayern was his fifth winning goal this season.

2024-25 PL

Duran's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats

Duran has featured in seven Premier League matches this season, scoring four goals. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Duran has clocked nine shots (excluding blocks) with five of them on target. He owns a passing accuracy of 71.43%, completing 35 out of 49 passes. Duran has 19 touches in the opposition box and has provided two through balls. He has also completed one lay-off.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post