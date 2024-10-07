Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United's current manager, Erik ten Hag, is under scrutiny due to the team's poor performance this season.

Thomas Tuchel, who has had successful stints with Chelsea and PSG, is being considered as a potential replacement.

Despite United's lackluster performance, ten Hag managed to secure his position in the summer due to an FA Cup win.

The future of ten Hag remains uncertain (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Thomas Tuchel could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

By Rajdeep Saha 06:05 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Thomas Tuchel as a possible replacement for their current manager Erik ten Hag. Tuchel, who is currently unemployed after leaving Bayern Munich last season, was on United's radar in the summer. The club's interest in him has been reignited due to his immediate availability and impressive track record with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Here are further details.

Ten Hag's future remains uncertain as Man United struggle

The future of ten Hag remains uncertain, after a string of disappointing performances this season. The team has only managed three wins in their 11 games across competitions. United started with a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. In the Premier League, they are 14th in the table with two wins from seven games (D2 L3). United have drawn two matches in the Europa League and won their 3rd-round clash in the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel's potential appointment discussed with United co-chairman

As per a report in Manchester Evening News, United admire other candidates who are already attached to clubs. However, the attraction of Tuchel is that he is immediately attainable. Ratcliffe told the BBC on Friday, "I don't want to answer that question" when asked if he had confidence in the Dutchman. He indicated that the final decision would be made by chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth, who both joined the club in July.

Tuchel's track record and tenure at previous clubs

Notably, Tuchel, 51, has shown interest in Manchester United and has spoken highly of the club. He won the Champions League and Club World Cup with Chelsea and led PSG to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. However, his stints at Bayern Munich and Chelsea were short-lived, lasting just 18 months each.

Numbers of ten Hag at Manchester United

In 125 matches as Manchester United manager, ten Hag has won 69 matches in addition to losing 34 times and drawing 22 games. He owns a 55.20 win percentage. He has won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with the club.

United decided to stick with ten Hag in the summer

Man United had a dismal 2023-24 season in which they finished 8th in the Premier League. Meanwhile, they also crashed out in the group stage of the Champions League and fourth round of the Carabao Cup. However, United did win the FA Cup and that played a role in ten Hag securing his job and signing a contract. United did look at other candidates but decided to stick with the former Ajax manager.

United haven't shown any improvement from last season

Despite backing the manager with his desired signings and spending fortunes, United are yet to show any consistency. In his first season at the club, ten Hag impressed largely but the standards have fallen since then. One expected to see improvement this season but the mistakes have been holding everyone back.