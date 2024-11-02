Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Wankhede Test, India managed to secure a slim lead, finishing at 263/10, thanks to notable performances from Gill and Pant.

Wankhede Test: India finish at 263/10 to gain narrow lead

What's the story Team India has taken a narrow first-innings lead in the ongoing third and final Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They finished at 263/10 while responding to NZ's first innings score of 235/10. While Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant hammered fifties, Ajaz Patel claimed a five-wicket haul. Notably, NZ are 2-0 up in the series. Here is the innings report.

Gill, Pant rescue India after collapse

India were off to a fine start in the final session of Day 1 before collapsing from 78/1 to 84/4. On Day 2, Gill (90) and Pant (60) took center stage as they stabilized India's innings with a 96-run stand. The latter was the aggressor as he registered a 36-ball 50. Washington Sundar contributed with a fiery 38* to hand India a lead.

Fifer for Patel

Patel was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers claiming 5/103 across 21.4 overs. This was his second Test fifer at this venue as he claimed a history 10-wicket innings haul in the 2021 Mumbai Test. Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. Matt Henry (1/26), Glenn Phillips (1/84), and Ish Sodhi (1/36) dismissed one batter apiece.