Will Harshit Rana make debut in Mumbai Test against NZ?
Delhi-based fast bowler, Harshit Rana, has been included in the India's squad for the 3rd and final Test against New Zealand, The Indian Express reported on October 29. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting November 1. Notably, Rana was named as a traveling reserve at the start of this series in Bengaluru. However, he was released later to play Delhi's Ranji Trophy third-round match against Assam.
Rana's impressive performance in Ranji Trophy
22-year-old pacer Rana produced an impressive all-round show in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. His efforts helped Delhi win by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking about his performance, Rana said: "The team management wanted me to play domestic before going to Australia and I am glad that I did well in this match both with bat and ball."
Rana's journey and future prospects
Rana returned to red-ball cricket after a year in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, where he took eight wickets in two matches. Although he was named in India's T20I squad against Bangladesh, he didn't feature as India swept the series 3-0. Rana was then named in the 18-member squad for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled Down Under.
Rana set to make his Test debut
As per an Indian Express report, Rana will all but make his debut in the 3rd Test set to be held in Mumbai. The red-soil wicket at the Wankhede Stadium could bring the best out of him.
India' squad for 3rd Test
India's squad for the 3rd Test against NZ: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana.