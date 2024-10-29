Summarize Simplifying... In short 22-year-old cricket player Harshit Rana is set to make his debut in the 3rd Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, following his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy match.

Rana, who was part of the 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has shown promise in red-ball cricket, making his upcoming debut a highly anticipated event. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 3rd Test will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Will Harshit Rana make debut in Mumbai Test against NZ?

By Parth Dhall 05:50 pm Oct 29, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Delhi-based fast bowler, Harshit Rana, has been included in the India's squad for the 3rd and final Test against New Zealand, The Indian Express reported on October 29. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting November 1. Notably, Rana was named as a traveling reserve at the start of this series in Bengaluru. However, he was released later to play Delhi's Ranji Trophy third-round match against Assam.

Stellar performance

Rana's impressive performance in Ranji Trophy

22-year-old pacer Rana produced an impressive all-round show in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam. His efforts helped Delhi win by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking about his performance, Rana said: "The team management wanted me to play domestic before going to Australia and I am glad that I did well in this match both with bat and ball."

Career progression

Rana's journey and future prospects

Rana returned to red-ball cricket after a year in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, where he took eight wickets in two matches. Although he was named in India's T20I squad against Bangladesh, he didn't feature as India swept the series 3-0. Rana was then named in the 18-member squad for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled Down Under.

Information

Rana set to make his Test debut

As per an Indian Express report, Rana will all but make his debut in the 3rd Test set to be held in Mumbai. The red-soil wicket at the Wankhede Stadium could bring the best out of him.

Information

India' squad for 3rd Test

India's squad for the 3rd Test against NZ: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana.