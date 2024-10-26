Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Zahid, Hasan Ali, and Sajid Khan have made significant contributions to Pakistan's cricket history with their impressive bowling performances.

Zahid was the first to take 10 match wickets on his Test debut in 1996, leading Pakistan to victory over New Zealand.

In 2021, Ali's 10 wickets for 114 runs helped Pakistan secure their first series win over South Africa since 2003.

Meanwhile, Khan's 10 scalps in 2024 led Pakistan to a series win against England.

Decoding the best match figures in Rawalpindi (Tests)

04:01 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Sajid Khan was the star of the show for Pakistan in their nine-wicket win over England in the third and final Tests at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Sajid made history as he became the first spinner to take 10 wickets in a match at this venue. Sajid finished with 19 scalps in the series. We decode the best match figures in Rawalpindi (Tests).

11/130 - Mohammad Zahid vs NZ, 1996

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohammad Zahid became the first Pakistan bowler to take 10 match wickets on Test debut. New Zealand managed 249 in the first innings of the 2nd encounter during their 1996 tour of Pakistan. Zahid managed four wickets for 64 runs. Pakistan responded with 430 before Zahid's 7 for 66 floored the Kiwis (168/10). Pakistan won by an innings and 13 runs.

10/114 - Hasan Ali vs SA, 2021

Hasan Ali took 10 wickets for 114 runs in the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi, 2021. This was a solid performance for Ali, who was a key factor in Pakistan's victory, which was their first series win over South Africa since 2003. Pakistan scored 272 and 298 whereas SA managed 201 and 274. Ali took 5/54 and 5/60.

10/197 - Sajid Khan vs ENG, 2024

After claiming 6/128 in the first innings, Sajid took a four-fer in the 3rd innings. His splendid show helped Pakistan trounce England by nine wickets as the hosts won the series 2-1. Sajid's 10 scalps came after he took nine wickets in the previous match in Multan. Overall, Sajid owns 44 scalps at 30.79. In the first innings, he took his third fifer.