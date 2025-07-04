These visiting batters boast double-hundreds in Tests at Edgbaston

India's newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill , brought up his maiden Test double-century on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old resumed his innings from an overnight score of 114 not out and went on to score a total of 269 runs. The innings helped India post a mammoth first-innings total of 587 runs. On this note, let's look at the visiting batters with double hundreds in Tests at Edgbaston.

#1 Zaheer Abbas - 274 in 1971 Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas owns the highest individual score by a visiting batter at this venue. He scored a sensational 274 off 467 balls (38 fours) in the first innings of the 1971 match. The number-three batter was assisted by tons from Mushtaq Mohammad and Asif Iqbal. Their efforts meant Pakistan compiled 608/7d in the game, which eventually ended in a draw. As per ESPNcricinfo, this continues to be the highest innings total for a visiting side at Edgbaston.

#2 Graeme Smith - 277 in 2003 Former South African skipper Graeme Smith hammered 250-plus scores in successive Tests in the 2003 tour of England. One of those double-tons came at Edgbaston. The opener played a sensational 277-run knock in the first innings as he hammered 35 fours during his 373-ball stay. His efforts meant SA declared at 594/5 in the eventually drawn game. Notably, Smith followed up this double-hundred with a fiery 70-ball 85 in the third innings.