One year on, Rohit Sharma recalls T20 World Cup win

On this day last year, India won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma 's captaincy. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in a thrilling final (June 29, 2024) to end their ICC title drought. Speaking on JioHotstar, Rohit recalled the endearing memories from the tournament, a year after India's glory. Rohit, who scored 257 runs in the tournament, admitted that he struggled to sleep before the final.

Pre-match anxiety '13 years is a lot of time' Rohit revealed that he was extremely nervous ahead of the T20 World Cup final. He said, "13 years is a lot of time. People don't have a career of 13 years. So, to wait for that long to win the World Cup... For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than that." The former Indian captain added he didn't sleep at all the night before the final match due to his nervousness.

Match day 'What would happen in 4 hours' On the day of the final, Rohit said he was quiet and only sipped coffee. He also expressed his desire for rain not to interfere with the match. "I couldn't wait for another day to go through that same emotion. I remember going to the ground from the hotel. I was just not talking to anyone. I had coffee in my hand," he added.

Match anticipation Rohit was in the zone Rohit said he could see the ground from his room and was just watching it, thinking about what would happen in four hours. He added, "I'll be there. I don't know what is going to happen after four hours. After four hours, the result must have come. Either the cup will be here or there."

Team atmosphere Rohit's visualizations of lifting the trophy Rohit also spoke about his visualizations of lifting the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. "I'm the captain. And we have to do it for our nation," he added, emphasizing on his responsibilities as a captain during such crucial matches. Notably, Rohit announced his retirement from T20I cricket minutes after India won the title. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja also bid adieu alongside him.

Unbeaten streak Winning a T20 World Cup unbeaten Despite the low-scoring games, India maintained their dominance throughout the 2024 T20 World Cup. They beat Ireland, Pakistan, USA, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, England (semi-final), and South Africa (final) to win the tournament. With this, India became the first side to win the men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. Their unbeaten streak of eight matches is also a record.

Title India's second T20 WC title Besides, India won their second T20 World title. They won the inaugural T20 WC edition (2007) under MS Dhoni's leadership. As per ESPNcricinfo, India became the third side to claim multiple such titles. West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022) are the only other sides to have won the cup twice. Rohit became the first Indian to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. He won his first with the Dhoni-led side in 2007.