RCB announce victory parade after IPL title win
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a victory parade in Bengaluru, celebrating their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
The announcement comes after RCB's historic win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha at 3:30pm IST and culminate at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team's home ground.
Here are further details.
Invitation
Kohli invites AB, Chris to join parade
Virat Kohli, who has been with RCB since the beginning in 2008, expressed his excitement about the victory parade.
He invited former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle to join him and the fans in Bengaluru for this special occasion.
"It's going to be something special," Kohli said after RCB's historic triumph, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the city's reaction after winning the coveted IPL trophy.
Reflection
Parade for fans as much as players: Kohli
An emotional Kohli reflected on his relationship with the fans and their unwavering support for RCB over the years.
He said, "I said it straight away - this is as much for the fans as it is for us."
This victory parade is not just a celebration of RCB's triumph but also a tribute to the loyalty of its fans who have stood by the team through thick and thin.
Tribute
Parade to be covered live by Star Sports
The victory parade is expected to be a grand affair, with streets of Bengaluru decked in red and gold. The chants of "RCB! RCB!" will ring through the city as fans celebrate their team's historic achievement.
Star Sports will provide live coverage of the event from 8:30am IST on Wednesday, ensuring that no fan misses out on this momentous occasion.