What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a victory parade in Bengaluru, celebrating their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The announcement comes after RCB's historic win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha at 3:30pm IST and culminate at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team's home ground.

Here are further details.