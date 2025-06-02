What's the story

Punjab Kings became the second finalists of IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer slamming a match-winning 87* (41). He is certainly our Player of the Day.

Iyer is now the only player to lead three different sides to IPL finals. He also became the fifth captain with 50 wins in IPL history.