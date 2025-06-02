Shreyas Iyer sets records as PBKS reach IPL 2025 final
What's the story
Punjab Kings became the second finalists of IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer slamming a match-winning 87* (41). He is certainly our Player of the Day.
Iyer is now the only player to lead three different sides to IPL finals. He also became the fifth captain with 50 wins in IPL history.
Leadership record
Iyer's journey as IPL captain
As mentioned, Iyer has become the first player to lead three different sides to IPL finals.
Kolkata Knight Riders became the IPL 2024 champions under him, whereas Delhi Capitals were the IPL 2020 runners-up with Iyer at the helm.
Notably, Iyer is the fifth captain to win 50 IPL matches, joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli.
Match highlights
Iyer leads from the front
Chasing 204, PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran Singh (6).
Priyansh Arya (20) and Josh Inglis (38) propelled them past 50 in the Powerplay thereafter. However, PBKS were down to 72/3 with the duo's dismissals.
Iyer and Nehal Wadhera paired up to get PBKS past 150. They added 84 runs.
Although the latter departed, Iyer's brilliant 41-ball 87* did it for PBKS. He hammered 5 fours and 8 sixes.
Information
Most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season
Iyer attained another feat in the match. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer now has the most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season (39). He went past Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 36 maximums for the Kings in 2014.
Information
Iyer lives up to expectations
Iyer was named the PBKS skipper in January this year. He was picked up for a record ₹26.75 crore. Iyer is one of only eight captains to have won the IPL, having led KKR to victory in 2024. He also became the first player to lead three different sides to IPL playoffs.
Impact
Our Player of the Day
PBKS were down to 72/3 in the eighth over, with the required run-rate soaring. However, Iyer took calculated risks.
He picked his bowlers after he was at 19 off 15 balls. In the 13th over, Iyer made a statement by hammering Reece Topley for three successive sixes.
The dismissals of Wadhera and Shashank Singh followed, but Iyer dispatched even searing yorkers from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to boundaries.
Iyer certainly shone with his tranquil bravado in Ahmedabad.