As has been the case, PBKS introduced Prabhsimran Singh as their Impact Player in the second innings. The star opener replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who earlier took a wicket.

Chasing a significant total, PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran.

Trent Boult dismissed Prabhsimran for a 9-ball 6. His only boundary came on the first ball he faced.