IPL 2025, PBKS beat MI in Qualifier 2: Impact Players
What's the story
Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera playing impactful knocks.
Earlier, the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Nehal Wadhera shone for MI.
Besides, the two impact subs fared poorly in the second innings.
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran falls for 6
As has been the case, PBKS introduced Prabhsimran Singh as their Impact Player in the second innings. The star opener replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, who earlier took a wicket.
Chasing a significant total, PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran.
Trent Boult dismissed Prabhsimran for a 9-ball 6. His only boundary came on the first ball he faced.
Information
Ashwani Kumar concedes 50-plus runs
On the other hand, pacer Ashwani Kumar replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's impact sub. However, he delivered the match's most expensive spell. The MI pacer conceded 55 runs from four overs while dismissing Priyansh Arya (20) and Nehal Wadhera (48).