Ryan Rickelton took MI off to a flier after PBKS elected to field. However, he departed in the sixth over for a 20-ball 27.

Rohit Sharma held his end while Suryakumar Yadav found occasional boundaries.

The latter was assisted by powerful cameos from Will Jacks (17), Hardik Pandya (26), and Naman Dhir (20) thereafter.

SKY (57) powered MI to 184/7, with Arshdeep's excellent final over restricted them.