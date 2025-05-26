IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Our Player of the Day
Punjab Kings secured a top-two finish in IPL 2025 by beating Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully chased down 185, with Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis adding a 109-run stand.
While Priyansh (62) continued his rich vein of form, Inglis (73) added the finishing touch.
However, it was Arshdeep Singh's splendid final over that made the difference. He is our Player of the Day.
MI innings
MI ride on Suryakumar's exploits
Ryan Rickelton took MI off to a flier after PBKS elected to field. However, he departed in the sixth over for a 20-ball 27.
Rohit Sharma held his end while Suryakumar Yadav found occasional boundaries.
The latter was assisted by powerful cameos from Will Jacks (17), Hardik Pandya (26), and Naman Dhir (20) thereafter.
SKY (57) powered MI to 184/7, with Arshdeep's excellent final over restricted them.
Bowling brilliance
Arshdeep's brilliant final over
In the last over, Arshdeep bowled brilliantly, conceding only three runs while taking two wickets.
He dismissed Naman Dhir (20) on his first ball and then got Suryakumar out on the last ball he faced in the over.
Despite having scored a half-century, Suryakumar struggled against Arshdeep's deliveries and was eventually given out LBW after trying to reverse-scoop a yorker.
Game-changer
Our Player of the Day
MI were cruising on 181/5 with one over to go. Vijaykumar Vyshak leaked 23 runs in the penultimate over as Dhir and SKY hammered him.
However, Arshdeep conceded just three runs in the final over. If not for Arshdeep's final over, MI would have easily crossed the 200-run mark.
For his game-changing final over, Arshdeep is our Player of the Day.
Information
How Arshdeep fared overall
Arshdeep was the pick of PBKS's bowlers in the match. He took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs. His overall quota of four overs included a total of 11 dot balls.