What's the story

The quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), India's premier domestic 50-over tournament went underway on January 11.

This stage of the tournament will be keenly observed by BCCI selectors as they contemplate possible additions to the Indian ODI squads for the upcoming England series and Champions Trophy.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are likely to use the platform to showcase their form and skills.