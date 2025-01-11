Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pandya, Arshdeep, Gaikwad in focus for quarters
What's the story
The quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), India's premier domestic 50-over tournament went underway on January 11.
This stage of the tournament will be keenly observed by BCCI selectors as they contemplate possible additions to the Indian ODI squads for the upcoming England series and Champions Trophy.
The likes of Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are likely to use the platform to showcase their form and skills.
Comeback trail
Pandya's potential return to ODI cricket
Pandya, who has been missing from India's last ODI campaigns, will play for Baroda in the quarterfinals against Karnataka.
His last ODI appearance for India was in the 2023 ICC World Cup group-stage match against Bangladesh, where he got injured and had to leave.
The all-rounder's bowling fitness is a key element as India gears up for England series and Champions Trophy.
Rising star
Arshdeep Singh's impressive performance
Arshdeep Singh has become a strong candidate for India's ODI side, after his brilliant show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The young pacer, who is known for his T20 skills, has picked 17 wickets in just six games.
His ability to adapt to the longer white-ball format will be tested in Punjab's knockout matches against Maharashtra.
With Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's fitness in question, Arshdeep could fill this gap.
Underperformance
Gaikwad's struggle in the tournament
Ruturaj Gaikwad's performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy hasn't been as impressive, with just 182 runs from five games. Notably, 148 of those runs came in a single match.
Unlike Pandya and Arshdeep, Gaikwad isn't a strong contender for India's ODI squads.
However, he will get an opportunity to prove his worth during Maharashtra's quarterfinal clash against Punjab.