Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been out of form lately.

His abysmal showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw him manage just 135 runs and four wickets.

Jadeja's underwhelming performance has raised questions about his future in the Indian team.

Amid the rumors, Jadeja shared a cryptic picture of his Test jersey on Instagram sans any caption, adding more fuel to retirement speculations.