Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic Instagram post sparks retirement rumors
What's the story
Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been out of form lately.
His abysmal showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw him manage just 135 runs and four wickets.
Jadeja's underwhelming performance has raised questions about his future in the Indian team.
Amid the rumors, Jadeja shared a cryptic picture of his Test jersey on Instagram sans any caption, adding more fuel to retirement speculations.
Performance review
Jadeja's performance under BCCI's scrutiny
The Times of India reports Jadeja's performance is under the scanner of the BCCI selection committee.
The committee is likely to take a call on his future soon, as they contemplate looking beyond the veteran all-rounder.
This comes after Jadeja was dropped from the ODI series against Sri Lanka and his contribution to India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph was deemed insufficient.
Future prospects
Gambhir's plans for 2027 ODI World Cup
Gautam Gambhir is said to be working on a "strong base" for the 2027 ODI World Cup and is "keen to give exposure to a few more identified players."
A source close to the proceedings told The Times of India, "It's all about when the selectors decide the transition needs to kick in. They will discuss if they want to go with a safe option in Jadeja or move on right now."
Upcoming series
Jadeja's future hangs in balance as India prepares for England
The timing of Jadeja's Instagram post has only added to the intrigue as India gears up for a packed schedule against England, starting January 22.
The team will take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs, followed by the Champions Trophy in Dubai under a hybrid hosting model.
Squad announcements for these series are expected soon, which could shed more light on Jadeja's future with Team India.
