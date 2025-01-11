What's the story

Mayank Yadav, the 22-year-old fast bowler, is likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against England, as per the Times of India.

The series features five T20Is and three ODIs, starting on January 22.

The development comes as Yadav has been troubled by a back injury.

He has been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru since his last match on October 12, 2024.