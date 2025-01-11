Injured Mayank Yadav likely to miss England series: Details here
What's the story
Mayank Yadav, the 22-year-old fast bowler, is likely to miss the upcoming white-ball series against England, as per the Times of India.
The series features five T20Is and three ODIs, starting on January 22.
The development comes as Yadav has been troubled by a back injury.
He has been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru since his last match on October 12, 2024.
Career setback
Yadav's injury history and impact on career
Yadav, who first rose to prominence through his IPL 2024 exploits with the Lucknow Super Giants, has been plagued by injuries since his international debut.
He made his debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh in October last year.
However, he missed the next four-match T20I series against South Africa in November due to an injury.
Series uncertainty
Yadav's absence from upcoming matches confirmed by BCCI source
However, a BCCI source has confirmed that Yadav is still suffering from his back injury and isn't expected to recover in time for the England series.
The source also revealed that Yadav's name wasn't included among the probable players for Delhi's first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra on January 23.
This further underscores his ongoing struggle with injury and its impact on his cricket career.
Missed opportunities
Yadav's absence from domestic tournaments due to injury
Since his last competitive match on October 12, 2023, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, Yadav has been missing from the cricket field.
His back injury forced him to miss out on the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
These missed opportunities underline the severity of his injury and how it has affected both his domestic and international cricket commitments.