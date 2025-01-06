What's the story

India's Test cricket has hit a new low, with the team going in a downward spiral like never before in over four decades.

The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat (1-3) ended a particularly disappointing end to an otherwise mixed year for Indian cricket.

It was preceded by a 0-3 series sweep against New Zealand at home, ending India's 12-year home dominance.

This also marked the first instance of India losing three matches in consecutive series since the 1976/77 series.