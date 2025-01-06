India hit new low in Test cricket since 1976/77 season
What's the story
India's Test cricket has hit a new low, with the team going in a downward spiral like never before in over four decades.
The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat (1-3) ended a particularly disappointing end to an otherwise mixed year for Indian cricket.
It was preceded by a 0-3 series sweep against New Zealand at home, ending India's 12-year home dominance.
This also marked the first instance of India losing three matches in consecutive series since the 1976/77 series.
Historic lows
India's previous Test cricket lows
The last time India hit such a low in Test cricket was the 1976/77 season, when they lost 3-1 to England at home. Australia defeated India 3-2 thereafter.
More recently, during the 2011/12 tour of England and Australia, India avoided a similar fate, thanks to a few wins against the West Indies at home, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.
Recent struggles
India's performance in recent years and future prospects
In the 2014/15 season, India narrowly avoided another low in their Test cricket history.
They lost a close series 3-1 against England and were down 2-0 in Australia but managed to salvage two draws, courtesy Virat Kohli's exceptional performance.
However, this year's six losses have effectively ended India's chances for the ICC World Test Championship final.
The team will now shift its focus to the upcoming Champions Trophy and a five-match series in England, hoping to improve.
Trophy loss
Performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Despite a promising start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a commanding 295-run win in Perth, India couldn't keep the momentum going.
Key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to deliver consistent performances, contributing to India's eventual 1-3 series loss.
Notably, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade, underlining the team's recent struggles in Test cricket.