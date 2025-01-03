Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team struggled against Australia's bowling attack, with top players like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli dismissed early.

Despite this, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja managed to resist, adding 48 runs before Pant was dismissed.

Australia's Scott Boland shone, claiming his 50th Test wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah's 17-ball 22 helped India finish at 180.

Scott Boland picked four wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Boland shines as India folded for 185 in SCG Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:37 pm Jan 03, 202512:37 pm

What's the story The Indian batting line-up faltered on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Sydney Cricket Ground. The team was bundled out for a paltry 185 with Scott Boland spearheading Australia's bowling attack. Boland picked four crucial wickets as most of the Indian batters had a hard time. The only resistance came from Rishabh Pant, who scored a gritty 40. In response, the Aussies finished the day at 9/1.

Top order

India's top order crumbles under Australia's attack

India's top order buckled under the pressure of Australia's bowling attack. KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), and Shubman Gill (20) were all sent back before lunch. It must be noted that regular captain Rohit Sharma has been "rested" for this game due to his poor performance throughout the series. Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in his absence.

Dismissal

Kohli's dismissal adds to India's woes

India's batting woes were compounded by the early dismissal of Virat Kohli, who was sent back for just 17 runs. This left India at a precarious 107/4 by tea on Day 1. Kohli's exit was met with boos from some sections of the SCG crowd as he was yet again dismissed by edging the ball outside the off-stump. Boland sent him back.

Resistance

Pant and Jadeja's resistance amid Australia's dominance

Despite Australia's dominant display, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja (26) offered some resistance. Pant, who was criticized for his dismissal in the fourth Test at Melbourne, took a more cautious approach this time. Jadeja also hung on despite being dropped twice. They added 48 runs before Pant departed for 40. Scott Boland dismissed Pant and Nitish Reddy (0) on successive deliveries to dent India even further.

Information

A vital knock from Bumrah

While Pant was the only Indian to cross the 30-run knock, Bumrah played a vital cameo lower down the order. His 17-ball 22 meant India finished at 185/10.

Boland

50 Test scalps for Boland

Boland finished his spell with 4/31 across 20 overs. Playing his 13th Test, Boland has raced to 50 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes a solitary fifer. His bowling average of 18.88 is the best among Australian bowlers to have scalped 50 or more Test wickets in the last 80 years. 15 of his scalps have come in the ongoing series at 15.47.

Information

How did the other bowlers fare?

While Mitchell Starc claimed 3/49 across 18 overs, Pat Cummins sent back two batters (2/37 from 15.2 overs). Debutant Beau Webster bowled 13 wicket-less overs as Nathan Lyon claimed a solitary wicket in his six-over spell.

Australia innings

Bumrah gets Khawaja early

Australia had just three overs to bat on Day 1 as they finished at 9/1. It was Bumrah who dismissed Usman Khawaja for 2 on the final ball of the day. He has now raced to 31 wickets in BGT 2024-25 at 12.64. Meanwhile, Sam Konstas (7*) returned unbeaten.