Michael Clarke suggests Usman Khawaja to retire after BGT 2024-25

What's the story Former Australian cricket team captain, Michael Clarke, has opined that the upcoming fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 could be the perfect time for Usman Khawaja to bid adieu to international cricket. The suggestion comes as Khawaja, who recently turned 38, has been facing flak for his performance in the ongoing series against India. Here are further details.

Performance review

Khawaja's performance in the ongoing series

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, Khawaja has been found wanting against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He has only scored 141 runs in eight innings, averaging a paltry 20.14 with a strike rate of 43.79. This lackluster performance has sparked conversations about his future in international cricket. Clarke feels if Khawaja decides to retire after this series, it would give Australia enough time to groom a new opening batter ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series at home.

Retirement perspective

Clarke's views on Khawaja's retirement

Clarke shared his thoughts on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast, saying, "This is Uzzie's home Test match, the SCG. He has been an amazing player. I think it could be a great opportunity for Uzzie to announce his retirement, and Sydney be his last Test." Although he recognized Khawaja's wish to keep playing, Clarke stressed that this could be a good time for him to retire on his own terms.

Retirement plans

Khawaja's stance on retirement

Despite the mounting pressure, Khawaja has shown his desire to play in the home Ashes series before hanging his boots. He was instrumental in Australia's 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) win, especially with his mammoth contributions in subcontinent matches. "I don't want to look too far ahead but I'd like to play another Ashes," he told Wide World of Sports.