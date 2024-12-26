Summarize Simplifying... In short 19-year-old Konstas showed a bold approach against Bumrah in the MCG Test, scoring 18 runs in one over and reaching a half-century in just 52 deliveries.

Despite his impressive performance, he was dismissed at 60 runs by Ravindra Jadeja.

Prior to his debut, Konstas studied Bumrah's bowling and took inspiration from Shane Watson, which was evident in his aggressive batting style.

Konstas played an impressive 60-run knock (Image source: X/@ICC)

Konstas eyes another round against Bumrah in MCG Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Dec 26, 202409:47 am

What's the story Australia's debutant Sam Konstas, made a mark in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against India, which is a Boxing Day affair. He played an impressive 60-run knock, displaying exceptional poise and control over India's bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Notably, Konstas was particularly effective against Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading pacer who has been a constant challenge for Australian batters throughout this series.

Konstas's daring approach against Bumrah

Konstas took a bold approach against Bumrah, even trying reverse scoops. The 19-year-old connected one such shot for a six. In the 11th over, he scored 18 runs off Bumrah's bowling alone, hitting two fours and a six. When asked about his confidence against Bumrah during a drinks break, Konstas said he was eager for another round with the pacer. "I'll look to keep targeting him. Hopefully he might come back on and see what happens," said Konstas.

Konstas's half-century and Jadeja's dismissal

Konstas brought up his half-century off just 52 deliveries in the 14th over of the innings. However, he couldn't take his knock beyond 60 runs. Ravindra Jadeja ended Konstas's entertaining knock on 60 off 65 balls, outsmarting him with a full delivery which skidded off the surface. Nevertheless, Konstas's aggressive batting ensured Usman Khawaja also found his rhythm after underperforming in the first three Tests against India.

Konstas's preparation and inspiration for debut

Konstas was picked to replace Nathan McSweeney, who had been underwhelming in the series against India. Ahead of his debut, Konstas had revealed that he studied Bumrah's bowling videos and even spoke to India's star batter KL Rahul about strategies. He also took inspiration from former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. His aggressive batting style was also on display in his Big Bash League (BBL) debut where he scored a quickfire 56 off 27 balls for the Sydney Thunder.