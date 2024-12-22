Summarize Simplifying... In short Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, and AB de Villiers are South Africa's top run-scorers in home Test matches against Pakistan.

Amla leads with 656 runs, followed by Kallis with 647, Smith with 476, Gibbs with 404, and de Villiers with 400.

Notably, Gibbs is the only one to score a double-ton against Pakistan at home.

Hashim Amla tops this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

South Africa's top run-scorers against Pakistan at home (Test cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:38 am Dec 22, 202411:38 am

What's the story Hosts South Africa are gearing up for a two-Test series against Pakistan, starting December 26. The Men in Green clinched the ODI leg of the tour and would like to replicate their success in whites as well. Meanwhile, a solitary win would confirm SA's spot in next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Here we look at SA batters with most Test runs against Pakistan at home.

#1

Hashim Amla - 656 runs

One of SA's most successful batters across formats, Hashim Amla tops this list. The former batter played nine Tests against Pakistan at home and made 656 runs at a phenomenal average of 50.46. Though he made seven fifties across 17 innings, Amla never touched the three-figure mark. His highest score in this regard is 92.

#2

Jacques Kallis - 647 runs

South Africa's leading run-getter in international cricket, Jacques Kallis takes the second place. He played 10 Tests against SA at home and made 647 runs at a decent average of 40.43. Notably, this is significantly low than his Test career average of 55.37. However, Kallis scored seven fifties besides a ton against the team. 105 reads his highest score.

#3

Graeme Smith - 476 runs

Former SA skipper Graeme Smith blew hot and cold against Pakistan at home. He played eight home Tests against the team and managed 476 at a decent average of 36.61. The tally includes two fifties besides a ton as 151 reads his best score. Intrestingly, he entered double digits in 12 of his 14 outings against Pakistan in South Africa.

#4

Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers

The only other SA batters with at least 400 Test runs against Pakistan at home are Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers. The former made 404 runs across five Tests at a staggering average of 67.33 (50: 1). He is the only Proteas batter with a home Test double-ton against Pakistan, 228 in the 2003 Cape Town Test. Meanwhile, De Villiers managed 400 runs across six Tests at 44.44. His tally includes two tons and a fifty.