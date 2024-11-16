Summarize Simplifying... In short Haris Rauf showcased his bowling prowess in the 2nd T20I against Australia, claiming four wickets for just 23 runs.

This marks his 7th four-wicket haul in T20s, bringing his total T20 wickets to 281.

Rauf's impressive performance has solidified his standing as a key player for Pakistan, with a total of 107 wickets from 74 matches.

Haris Rauf claimed a superb four-wicket haul versus Australia (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Haris Rauf rattles Australia with 4/23 in 2nd T20I: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:32 pm Nov 16, 202403:32 pm

What's the story Haris Rauf claimed a superb four-wicket haul versus Australia in the 2nd T20I held at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Saturday. On a day when star pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah conceded runs aplenty, Rauf led the charge with his brilliant offerings. Meanwhile, fellow right-arm pacer Abbas Afridi shone as well, claiming 3/17 from his 4 overs. Australia managed 147/9 in 20 overs.

A solid four-fer on offer

Australia got off to a fast start before dismissed the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk (20) in the 4th over with a pacy short ball. In the same over, he sent back Josh Inglis (0). In the 15th over, Rauf got Tim David (18), who tried to clobber the ball across the line but failed. In the 19th over, he dismissed Xavier Bartlett (5).

Rauf claims his 7th four-wicket haul in T20s

Rauf's splendid four-fer sees him race to 281 wickets in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf averages 22.18 (ER: 8.23) from 211 matches. He picked his 7th four-wicket haul. For Pakistan, Rauf now owns 107 scalps from 74 matches at just 20.36. He claimed his 4th four-fer. In four matches versus Australia, Rauf has six scalps at 18.33.