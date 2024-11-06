Summarize Simplifying... In short David Warner, previously banned due to the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal, has been named the captain of Sydney Thunder for the upcoming BBL 2024/25 season.

Warner is eager to lead the team and build camaraderie, while the team's General Manager, Trent Copeland, believes Warner's leadership will not only aim for wins but also prepare young players for success.

This appointment comes as the team seeks to bounce back after finishing last in the previous season.

Warner's leadership ban has been lifted

David Warner named Sydney Thunder's captain for BBL 2024/25

By Parth Dhall 11:35 am Nov 06, 202411:35 am

What's the story David Warner is set to lead Sydney Thunder in the impending Big Bash League (BBL) edition. The announcement comes just days after his leadership ban was lifted. Warner succeeds Chris Green in the role, however, the latter will remain in the team as a player. The decision to appoint Warner comes less than two weeks after he became eligible for captaincy.

Ban lifted

Warner's leadership reinstated

Warner's captaincy eligibility was assessed by a three-member independent panel, which found that he fulfilled the criteria to have his ban lifted with immediate effect. This is a major turnaround for Warner, who was involved in the 'Sandpaper-gate' during Australia's South Africa tour six years ago. The incident had resulted in a one-year elite cricket ban for Warner and Steven Smith, while Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Captain's statement

Warner expresses excitement over captaincy

Warner was excited to lead Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL season. He said, "Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me." He also spoke about his dedication to building camaraderie in the team and lauded the leadership skills of his predecessor Chris Green. Warner's appointment comes at a time when Sydney Thunder is looking to turn things around after finishing last in the previous season.

Management backing

Sydney Thunder GM supports Warner's captaincy

Sydney Thunder's General Manager Trent Copeland was also supportive of Warner's appointment as captain. He said the decision wasn't just about winning matches but also about preparing young players to succeed. Copeland said, "It isn't just about winning, it's about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field." He also said Warner could create a lasting legacy for future generations of cricketers.