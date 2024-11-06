Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Pant, Rahul, and Iyer, along with nine international stars, have set their base price at ₹2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pant, previously with Delhi Capitals, Iyer, ex-Kolkata Knight Riders captain, and Rahul, formerly of Lucknow Super Giants, are all expected to attract high bids.

Notable foreign players like Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, and Glenn Maxwell are also in the ₹2 crore base price bracket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rishabh Pant was released by DC ahead of IPL 2025 auction

IPL auction: Pant, Rahul, Iyer set ₹2 crore base price

By Parth Dhall 11:32 am Nov 06, 202411:32 am

What's the story The Indian Premier League (IPL) has revealed that a total of 1,574 players have registered for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the number is likely to shrink considerably before the auction starts in three weeks. The minimum base price a player can set is ₹20 lakh and the maximum is capped at ₹2 crore. Star Indian players Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer will enter the auction at the maximum base price.

Player pricing

Top players set maximum base price for IPL 2025 auction

As per ESPNcricinfo, a number of Indian players and some international stars have kept their base price at ₹2 crore for the mega auction. Among them are Pant, Rahul, and Iyer. These players are likely to be easily picked by one franchise or another during the auction. Interestingly, a few players have also opted to keep their base prices lower than the maximum limit.

Players

Pant, Iyer, Rahul released ahead of IPL auction

Pant, who had been a vital cog for Delhi Capitals (DC), was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. He served the franchise for nine years. Similarly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) parted ways with Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the IPL title earlier this year. Meanwhile, KL Rahul was also not retained by Lucknow Super Giants. The trio is expected to fetch massive amounts at the IPL 2025 auction.

International bids

Foreign stars with ₹2 crore base price

Besides, nine foreign players have also set their base price at ₹2 crore for the upcoming auction. This list includes Mitchell Starc, who was bought for a record-breaking ₹24.75 crore last year but has been released this year. Other international stars like Jos Buttler and Glenn Maxwell will also start with a bid of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.