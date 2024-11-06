Summarize Simplifying... In short Josh Inglis is set to captain Australia's T20I team in the upcoming series against Pakistan, stepping in for regular captain Marsh and Head who are on paternity leave and Test preparation respectively.

Key players like Cummins, Smith, Hazlewood, Starc, and Labuschagne will be absent for the 3rd ODI against Pakistan, with Bartlett, Johnson, and Philippe filling in.

Despite not having led in the Big Bash League, Inglis's leadership skills have been recognized by selectors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Josh Inglis will lead Australia in the third ODI as well

Josh Inglis to lead Australia in Pakistan T20I series: Details

By Parth Dhall 10:06 am Nov 06, 202410:06 am

What's the story Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been named Australian cricket team's interim T20I captain for the impending series against Pakistan. The decision comes amid the unavailability of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. Along with his T20I duties, Inglis will also lead in the third ODI in Perth with Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and Josh Hazlewood on a break. Here are further details.

Captaincy record

Inglis's captaincy: A significant milestone

Inglis is set to feature as Australia's 14th captain in the shortest format. And he will be the 30th man to lead Australia in ODIs after the board approved the selectors' recommendation. The regular T20I captain, Marsh, and Head, who had filled in for Marsh during a match in England last month, will be unavailable for the series on account of paternity leave and Test preparation respectively.

Team adjustments

Squad changes for 3rd ODI against Pakistan

For the 3rd ODI against Pakistan, several key players including Cummins, Smith, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Marnus Labuschagne will be missing to finalize preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In their absence, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, and Josh Philippe have been added to Australia's squad for the Perth ODI. Lance Morris will also stay with the team after serving as Hazlewood's cover during the 1st ODI when the latter was playing a Sheffield Shield match.

Leadership recognition

Inglis's leadership skills recognized by selectors

Despite not having captained at the Big Bash League (BBL), Inglis is well-known for his leadership qualities and tactical nous. The selection panel had earlier named him captain of a Prime Minister's XI in a First-Class match against the West Indies in November 2022. "Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," said chair of selectors George Bailey.

Information

Australia's T20I squad against Pakistan

Australia's T20I squad against Pakistan: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (captain), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.