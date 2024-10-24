England's Jamie Smith made his presence felt with a knock of 89 from 119 balls (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Jamie Smith scores vital 89 versus Pakistan in 3rd Test

What's the story England's Jamie Smith made his presence felt with a knock of 89 from 119 balls to help his side recover in the 3rd Test versus Pakistan. England were 98/5 when Smith walked in and soon they became 118/6. A century-plus stand thereafter helped England offer resistance. Smith was eventually gone in the 63rd over (241/8). Here are the details.

Smith's aggressive knock helps England

England were in all sorts of trouble and risked being dismissed for a cheap score. However, Smith played a counter-attacking knock. His knock had five fours and six sixes. His 107-run stand alongside Gus Atkinson (39) helped England get to a position of comfort. Smith was dismissed by Zahid Mahmood. The former attempted a big shot and was caught after deriving a top edge.

Smith registers his 4th fifty in Tests

Smith's 89 takes him to 634 runs at 45.28. This was his fourth fifty in Tests (100s: 1). In the ongoing series versus Pakistan, Smith has amassed 147 runs at 36.75. This was his maiden fifty. Smith, who made his Test debut this year, impressed in the three-match series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home. He managed 207 and 280 runs respectively.

England fold for 267 runs

England managed a reasonable score of 267 in their 1st innings. Besides Smith's 89, Ben Duckett hammered 52. For the hosts, spinner Sajid Khan claimed a six-fer.