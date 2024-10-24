Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Duckett showcased his cricket prowess in the 3rd Test against Pakistan, scoring 52 runs off 84 balls, including four fours and a six.

This marks his 12th fifty in Test cricket, bringing his total to 2,078 runs at an average of 41.56.

England batter Ben Duckett slammed a 52-run knock versus Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Ben Duckett slams 52 versus Pakistan in 3rd Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:55 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story England batter Ben Duckett slammed a 52-run knock versus Pakistan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test being held in Rawalpindi. Duckett handed England a good start before the visitors lost their way. When Duckett fell, England were 98/4 in 25.5 overs. Noman Ali trapped Duckett leg before wicket. This was Duckett's third fifty-plus score in the ongoing three-match series. Here's more.

Duckett and Crawley add 56 runs for the first wicket

Duckett and Zak Crawley added 56 runs for the first wicket. England lost Ollie Pope and Joe Root in quick succession before Duckett brought up his fifty in the 24th over. A length delivery which turned in sharply from Noman, had Duckett dismissed shortly thereafter.

An impressive series

Duckett started with an impressive 84-run knock in the series opener as England won the contest by an innings and 84 runs. In the 2nd Test, Duckett hit 114 and 0 in England's defeat by 152 runs. And now, he managed 52 from 84 balls. He smashed four fours and a six.

12th fifty in Tests for Duckett

Duckett's 52 takes him to 2,078 runs at 41.56. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has surpassed 600 runs versus Pakistan (607) in Tests at 67.44. He registered his fifth fifty (100s: 2). In 17 away matches (31 innings), Duckett owns 1,211 runs at 40.36. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 3).