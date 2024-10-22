Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's lowest scores against South Africa in home Tests were recorded in 2003, 2024, and 2008.

In 2003, they scored 102, with Khaled Mahmud leading at 20 runs, while in 2024, they were bowled out for 106, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy scoring the highest at 30.

In 2008, they managed only 110 in their second outing, with Shahriar Nafees and Abdur Razzak scoring over 30.

SA have dominated Bangladesh in Test cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding Bangladesh's lowest scores against South Africa in home Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:18 am Oct 22, 202411:18 am

What's the story South African bowlers dominated Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Proteas bowled out Bangladesh for 106 in 40.1 overs after the hosts elected to bat first. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets for SA. Here we decode Bangladesh's lowest Test scores against SA at home.

#1

102/10 in Dhaka, 2003

SA posted 330/10 while batting first in the 2003 Dhaka Test. The Tigers were folded for just 102 in response as none of their batters could even touch the 25-run mark. Skipper Khaled Mahmud (20*) scored the most for them as Makhaya Ntini (3/32) was the pick of the Proteas bowlers. The visitors eventually won by an innings and 18 runs.

#2

106/10 in Mirpur, 2024

Bangladesh's recent collapse in Mirpur holds the second place on this list. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (30) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 106. The hosts eventually fell like a pack of cards, having plunged to 76/8. Meanwhile, Mulder was the pick of SA's bowlers as he took three wickets for 22 runs.

#3

119/10 in Chattogram, 2008

The only other occasion of Bangladesh being folded under 150 against SA in a home Test came in 2008. SA declared at 583/7 while batting first in Chattogram. Bangladesh responded with 259/10 and were asked to follow on. They could only manage 119/10 in their second outing. Shahriar Nafees (31) and Abdur Razzak (32*) were the only ones to score 30-plus.