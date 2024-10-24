Summarize Simplifying... In short KL Rahul, the star player of LSG, is likely to enter the IPL 2025 mega auction, following a disappointing season.

Despite being a consistent scorer, his leadership skills and strike rate have been questioned.

While he hasn't committed to staying with LSG, the team may still bid for him in the auction and is also considering retaining key players Yadav, Bishnoi, and Pooran.

Rahul has led LSG to playoffs twice

LSG's KL Rahul set to enter IPL 2025 mega auction

By Parth Dhall 05:36 pm Oct 24, 202405:36 pm

What's the story KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) since 2022, is likely to leave the franchise, ESPNcricinfo reported on October 24. The development comes ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Despite leading LSG to playoffs in their inaugural two seasons and being their top run-scorer across three seasons, Rahul's future with the team has been a topic of speculation after a disappointing seventh-place finish in IPL 2024.

Team dynamics

LSG owner's interaction with Rahul sparked speculation

After LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, team owner Sanjeev Goenka was spotted having an animated discussion with Rahul. The on-screen interaction sparked speculations about Rahul's future with the franchise. However, Goenka reportedly assured the team that his conversation with Rahul was friendly despite being disappointed with their performance against SRH.

Retention uncertainty

Rahul's stance on retention

In a recent meeting with LSG's owners, Rahul didn't promise to stay with the side if offered retention. A final decision is expected in the coming days, ESPNcricinfo reports. Despite releasing Rahul, there are rumors that LSG might bid for him again in the auction. The Super Giants are also reportedly keen on retaining three key players - Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, and Nicholas Pooran.

Performance review

Performance and speculation about his future

Rahul has been a consistent scorer for the Super Giants in the IPL. He smashed the second-most runs (616) in IPL 2022, and despite an injury in the next season, he top-scored for LSG this year with 520 runs. However, his strike rate of 136.12 in IPL 2024 has been a bone of contention, especially considering the league's recent inclination toward higher-scoring rates.

Captaincy

Rahul's leadership skills under scrutiny

Rahul's leadership abilities have also come under scrutiny of late. Under his captaincy, LSG failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024, a first since their debut in 2022. The team finished seventh on the table with an equal number of wins and losses (seven each). Their last six games saw them register just two wins. Rahul's rotation of bowlers was largely criticized in several games.