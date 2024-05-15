Next Article

IPL: Arshad Khan enters record books with half-century against DC

By Parth Dhall 01:15 am May 15, 202401:15 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants tail-ender Arshad Khan played a blazing knock against Delhi Capitals in Match 64 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Although the Super Giants suffered a 19-run defeat while chasing 209, Arshad's exploits in death overs grabbed eyeballs. The left-arm seamer smashed a thunderous fifty after LSG were down to 101/6. He earlier dismissed Jake Fraser-McGurk to power LSG.

Here's how the match panned out

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early after LSG elected to field. Abishek Porel and Shai Hope added a 92-run stand. DC slowed down before Tristan Stubbs's 57*(25) powered them to 208/4. LSG had a perfect start as Ishant Sharma uprooted both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Nicholas Pooran then rescued them from 71/5. Arshad's unbeaten 58(33) took it close, but LSG fell short.

Arshad's blinder kept LSG alive

Pooran's departure at 101/6 nearly ended all hopes for LSG in what was a massive run-chase. Arshad, who came in, lost Krunal Pandya a few overs later. The former single-handedly launched a counter-attack, which kept LSG afloat. Arshad soon smashed a 25-ball fifty, bringing it down to 30 off 13 balls. However, his 33-ball 58* (3 fours and 5 sixes) couldn't save LSG.

Arshad removed Fraser-McGurk in first over

As mentioned, Arhsad earlier dismissed the dangerous Fraser-McGurk in the match's very first over. He swing the ball both ways at a good pace and outfoxed the Aussie batter. Overall, Arshad conceded 45 runs in three overs.

Arshad joines these names

As per Cricbuzz, Arshad now has the third-highest fifty-plus score among Indians at number eight or below in the IPL. He is only behind Harbhajan Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Overall, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, and Andre Russell are also ahead of Arshad. Notably, Arshad returned to LSG's Playing XI after a month. This was his third match of IPL 2024.