Kane Williamson returns as NZ name squad for England Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:47 am Nov 15, 202406:47 am

What's the story New Zealand cricket team has announced the return of star batter Kane Williamson for the upcoming three-match home Test series against England. The series will begin on November 28 in Christchurch. Williamson had been out of action due to a groin injury he sustained in September in a match against Sri Lanka. His absence was felt during New Zealand's recent series in India, where they achieved an impressive 3-0 whitewash over Rohit Sharma's side.

Leadership and retirement

Latham to lead, Southee announces retirement

Tom Latham will retain his captaincy for the series against England. The squad also features veteran pacer Tim Southee, who will retire from Test cricket after this series. Despite retiring, Southee has confirmed his availability for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June if New Zealand qualify.

Squad adjustments

Injured players and squad changes

The New Zealand squad will miss fast bowlers Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back), who are still recovering from injuries. Williamson has replaced Mark Chapman in the batting squad. Despite their strong performance against India, spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi have not been included in the team for this series as tracks in New Zealand aren't much known to favor slow bowlers.

New additions

Santner and Smith join the squad

Meanwhile, another spinner Mitchell Santner has been included in the squad for the second and third Tests of the series as he continues to recover from a side strain. Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith has also been included in the squad after his brilliant performances at the domestic level in New Zealand. These changes are part of New Zealand's strategy for their upcoming matches against England.

Series expectations

Selector Wells anticipates tough series against England

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said he was looking forward to the series against England, expecting a tough contest. He highlighted the importance of this series considering the World Test Championship and Southee's looming retirement. "It's obviously a big series for the side in terms of the World Test Championship and to also now be farewelling someone like Tim Southee, only raises it up further," he said.

Information

NZ squad for England Tests

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (2nd & 3rd Tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.