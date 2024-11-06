David Warner urges CA to clarify India A's ball-change controversy
Star batter David Warner has urged Cricket Australia (CA) to explain in detail the ball-change incident on the final day of the recently-concluded unofficial Test between Australia A and India A match in Mackay. The controversy erupted after Indian players, especially wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan, were upset with a new ball handed to them by umpires before play started. Here are further details.
Umpire's decision sparks controversy in Australia A-India A match
The stump microphone recorded umpire Shawn Craig state the previous ball had scratches on it, and warned Kishan for calling the decision "stupid." Craig said, "You scratch it, we change the ball. There will be no more discussion, let's play." This remark sparked a debate among players and officials alike about the integrity of the game.
Cricket Australia's statement on ball change incident
Following the match, CA released a statement saying the ball had "deteriorated" and no further action would be taken. The governing body also clarified that the captain and manager of both teams were informed of this decision before play started. However, Warner hinted the issue had been quickly resolved by CA ahead of India's upcoming tour for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Warner calls for transparency from match officials
Warner said if the umpires found something amiss, there should be a follow-up. He said, "I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering questions." He added it's ultimately CA's responsibility to release a statement if they support the umpire's decisions.
No video evidence of ball-tampering found
No video evidence has been found to indicate any foul play with the ball. As per cricket rules, a five-run penalty is usually imposed if umpires change the ball on suspicion of unfair alterations. However, CA's playing conditions have an additional clause that permits umpires to change the ball without penalty runs if it's not clear how the damage occurred.