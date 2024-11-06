Summarize Simplifying... In short The Dallas Cowboys, currently 3-5 in the NFC East, have traded a 2025 fourth-round pick for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, sparking outrage among fans who feel the trade is lopsided.

Mingo, in his second NFL season, has 55 receptions for 539 yards but no touchdowns, a performance that fans compare unfavorably to other trades.

Cowboys acquire Panthers' WR Jonathan Mingo in shocking mid-season trade (Image credit: X/@NFLNotify)

NFL, Cowboys acquire WR Jonathan Mingo: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:47 pm Nov 06, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Jonathan Mingo, a wide receiver, for the Carolina Panthers, is gaining attention for his recent trade to the Dallas Cowboys, marking a significant roster change for the Cowboys ahead of the season's final stretch. With Dallas struggling this season, Mingo's trade has sparked widespread hatred, with fans asking owner Jerry Jones to step down. Meanwhile, we decode the trade and Mingo's 2024 season stats.

2024 season

Cowboys' and Mingo's 2024 season so far

The Cowboys are off to a tough start to the season, losing five of their eight games. They are currently standing third in the NFC East, with a 3-5 record, and are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, Mingo, in his second NFL season, has just 12 receptions and just 121 yards and has no TDs across nine games this season.

Fan reactions

WR's trade garners hatred from fans, say they feel 'robbed'

Cowboys owner Jones' choice to trade a 2025 fourth-round pick for Mingo sparked fan outrage. Despite decent rookie stats, Mingo's 2024 season is modest. Many fans called the trade lopsided, comparing it unfavorably to Kansas City's acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins for a fifth-round pick and the Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper. Frustrated fans labeled Dallas "embarrassing" and called for Jones' resignation.

College numbers

Mingo's college numbers and draft details

Mingo started 12 games in his freshman year at Ole Miss, finishing with 172 yards and one touchdown. By his sophomore season, he improved to 379 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, he broke an Ole Miss record with 247 receiving yards in a game. He was drafted 39th overall by the Panthers (2023).

Career stats

Mingo's NFL stats

Mingo has played in 24 NFL games over two seasons with the Panthers. In 2023, he caught 43 passes for 418 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per catch but no touchdowns. His 2024 season so far has been slower, with 12 receptions for 121 yards across nine games. Mingo's career total stands at 55 receptions for 539 yards and zero touchdowns in two seasons.