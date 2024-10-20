Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a hamstring injury, Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. might play against the Patriots, following limited practices.

His 2024 season has seen him rush 56 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and catch 16 passes for 91 yards.

Etienne's career highlights include 1,125 rushing yards in his 2022 rookie season and a total of 12 touchdowns in 2023. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaguars RB Etienne Jr is set to return to action in the game against the Patriots (Image credit: X/@Jaguars)

Travis Etienne progressing ahead of Jaguars-Patriots matchup: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:16 pm Oct 20, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Travis Etienne Jr., a key running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, sustained an injury during week 6 of the 2024 NFL season. He was listed as "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury but has made progress. Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson has indicated that Etienne may return for the Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots. We decode his injury and his career stats.

Injury

RB's injury details and week 7 availability

Etienne Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury that originally had him listed as "week-to-week." Despite this, Etienne managed to log limited practices leading up to Week 7. However, his status remains questionable, with a potential game-time decision for the Jaguars' matchup against the Patriots. Etienne's availability is uncertain, but signs point to a chance he'll suit up without missing significant time.

2024 season

Jaguars and Etienne's 2024 season so far

Through week 6 of the season, the Jaguars are currently fourth in the AFC South with a struggling 1-5 start to their season. Meanwhile, like other players on the team, Etienne has rushed 56 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 91 yards this season. His standout game in the season came in Jacksonville's 13-18 loss to the Browns.

Career stats

Etienne's career stats

Etienne racked up 1,125 rushing yards on 220 carries, averaging a strong 5.1 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns in 2022. His versatility continued in 2023 with 1,008 rushing yards and 476 receiving yards, contributing to a total of 12 touchdowns. In postseason play, the RB owns 171 yards from 30 attempts and one TD, including four catches for 30 yards (one game).

Rookie season

Running back's rookie season (2022)

In his rookie season, Etienne showcased his dynamic ability, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns. He had several standout performances, including 156 rushing yards against Denver and 109 rushing yards with two touchdowns against Las Vegas. Etienne also contributed 316 receiving yards. In the Wild Card Round, his crucial 25-yard run set up the game-winning field goal, sealing a victory over the Chargers.