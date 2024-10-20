Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1993 World Series, Toronto Blue Jays clinched back-to-back championships by defeating Philadelphia Phillies in six games, with the iconic three-run walk-off homer by Joe Carter in Game 6.

#OTDTY: The 1993 Blue Jays won the longest and highest-scoring World Series game vs Philadelphia (Image credit: X/@BlueJays)

#ThisDayThatYear: Toronto claim the longest, highest-scoring World Series victory

By Pavan Thimmaiah

What's the story On October 20, 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays won a thrilling Game 4 of the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 15-14. It became the highest-scoring and longest-lasting game in World Series history, solidifying the Blue Jays' path toward their second consecutive championship. We decode the baseball﻿ game, the World Series, and the 1993 season for the Blue Jays and the Phillies.

1993 World Series

Recap of the 1993 World Series

The 1993 World Series saw Toronto defeat Philadelphia in six games, securing back-to-back championships. The series ended with Joe Carter's iconic three-run walk-off homer in Game 6, clinching Toronto's win, (MVP: Paul Molitor). This was only the second World Series ever decided by a game-winning home run, and Toronto remained the last Canadian team to win a major North American sports title until 2017.

Game 4 recap

Recap of the longest and highest-scoring World Series game

In Game 4 of the 1993 World Series, the Blue Jays edged out the Phillies 15-14 in a dramatic, high-scoring battle. Toronto rallied with six runs in the eighth inning to overturn a 14-9 deficit. The four-hour, 14-minute game set World Series records for the longest game and most total runs (29). Tony Fernández and Devon White were key contributors to Toronto's thrilling comeback.

1993 season - Toronto

Blue Jays' 1993 season and championship run

The 1993 Blue Jays finished first in the AL East with a 95-67 record. They repeated as World Series champions, defeating the Chicago White Sox in the ALCS and the Phillies in six games to claim their second consecutive title. This made them the first back-to-back champions since the 1977-1978 Yankees. John Olerud and Roberto Alomar powered their offense throughout the season.

1993 season - Philadelphia

Phillies' 1993 season and World Series appearance

The 1993 Phillies had a successful season, finishing with a record of 97-65. They captured the National League East title and triumphed over the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, winning in six games. However, the Phillies fell short in the World Series, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in another six-game showdown, marking a significant season in franchise history.