#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots' Tom Brady throws a franchise-record six touchdowns (2007)

What's the story On October 21, 2007, Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the New England Patriots, delivered a remarkable performance, against the Miami Dolphins. Brady passed for an astounding 354 yards and set a franchise record with six touchdown passes, leading the Patriots to a 49-28 victory. We detail this record, Brady's numerous NFL and franchise records, and his crunch career stats.

Brady and the Patriots' 2007 season recap

The Patriots achieved an unprecedented 16-0 regular season, clinching the AFC title for the sixth time in seven years. They triumphed over the Jaguars in the Divisional Playoffs and defeated the Chargers in the AFC Championship but fell to the Giants in a nail-biting Super Bowl (14-17). Brady dazzled with 4,806 passing yards and a career-high 50 touchdowns, earning the NFL MVP award.

Patriots dominate the Dolphins 49-28 to stay unbeaten

In a dominant display, the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 49-28. Brady threw for 354 yards and a franchise-record six touchdowns, with Wes Welker catching nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the Dolphins' efforts, including 76 rushing yards from Ricky Brown, the Patriots improved to 7-0, showcasing their offensive firepower throughout the game.

Brady's unmatched records

Brady holds multiple NFL records, including most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and quarterback wins (251). He has 7,753 completions from 12,050 attempts, a single-season record of 490 completions (2022), and the longest touchdown pass (99 yards). In the playoffs, he boasts 35 wins, 13,400 passing yards, and 88 touchdowns. Notably, he owns nearly every passing record for the Patriots (regular and postseason).

QB's career stats

In 23 seasons Brady played for two teams, the Patriots and the Buccaneers. In 335 career appearances, Brady completed 7,753 passes for 89,214 yards including 649 TDs. He boasts a passer rating of 97.2. His postseason achievements also include 35 playoff wins from 48 games. Brady has racked up 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns, with a postseason career passer rating of 89.8.

Brady's career achievements

Brady's legendary career features 7 Super Bowl Championships, 3 NFL MVP awards, 15 Pro Bowl selections, and numerous records, including 5-time NFL passing touchdowns leader and 4-time passing yards leader. He is part of the NFL's All-Decade Teams and has won the AP Male Athlete of the Year (2007). His number 12 is retired by the Patriots, where he also holds multiple team honors.