Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Brady, the first quarterback to throw 600 career touchdown passes, has set multiple NFL records.

In his 23 seasons with the Patriots and the Buccaneers, he has achieved the most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and wins as a quarterback (251).

#OTDTY: Buccaneers' Tom Brady became the first QB to record 600 TD passes in 2021 (Image credit: X/@TomBrady)

#ThisDayThatYear: Brady becomes first quarterback to throw for 600 touchdowns

What's the story On October 24, 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, made history by becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 career touchdown passes. He achieved this milestone during a dominating 38-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. We decode this historic record by the legendary QB, the game his career stats and achievements.

Game recap

Buccaneers trounce Bears 3-38 as Brady sets NFL record

Brady made history by becoming the first quarterback to throw 600 career touchdown passes during the Buccaneers' dominant 38-3 victory over the Bears. Brady threw four touchdown passes, including three to Mike Evans, who notably caught the historic pass. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1, leveraging a strong defense that forced multiple turnovers, while rookie Justin Fields struggled, throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles.

2021 season

Brady and Tampa Bay's 2021 season

Brady finished the season on a high setting an NFL record in attempted (719) and completed passes (485). The QB managed 485 passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in 17 games. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers finished the season with a 13-4 record including 63 TDs and 511 points but fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round.

Record

QBs with the most career TD passes

Brady holds the record for most passing touchdowns at 649, followed by Drew Brees with 571 and Peyton Manning with 539. Meanwhile, active players are led by Aaron Rodgers with 485. Notably, Brady also has the most playoff touchdowns at 88, with Joe Montana and Rodgers tied at 45. However, Rodgers leads active players in playoff touchdowns as well with 45 of them.

Career stats

QB's stellar career stats

In 23 seasons Brady played for two teams, the Patriots and the Buccaneers. In 335 career appearances, Brady completed 7,753 passes for 89,214 yards including 649 TDs. He boasts a passer rating of 97.2. His postseason achievements also include 35 playoff wins from 48 games. Brady has racked up 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns, with a postseason career passer rating of 89.8.

Untouched records

Records by Brady's that are still untouched

Brady holds multiple NFL records, including most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and wins as a quarterback (251). He has 7,753 career completions from 12,050 attempts, a single-season record of 490 completions (2022), and the longest touchdown pass at 99 yards. In the playoffs, he has 35 wins, 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns.