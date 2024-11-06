#ThisDayThatYear: Dodgers' Mike Marshall makes history with Cy Young Award
On November 6, 1974, Mike Marshall a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers made history by becoming the first relief pitcher to win the prestigious Cy Young Award. His achievement was a major milestone in his baseball career, highlighting his record-breaking 1974 major league season. In this article, we decode Marshall's 1974 season, minor league, and career stats.
The Dodgers and Marshall's 1974 season recap
In 1974, Marshall delivered an unprecedented performance, pitching in 106 games—a record for a reliever. Notably, this record is still untouched as of the 2024 MLB season. He logged 208.1 innings and secured 21 saves with a 2.42 ERA, helping lead the Dodgers to the NL pennant. The Dodgers finished with a 102-60 record but lost to the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
Pitcher's early career and minor league journey
Marshall began his pro baseball career in 1965 and joined the Detroit Tigers in 1966, debuting in the majors in 1967. He posted a 1.98 ERA over 37 relief appearances but returned to the minors in 1968. Drafted by the Seattle Pilots that year, he shifted to a starting role. Marshall later joined the Houston Astros, then was traded to the Montreal Expos (1970).
Marshall's MLB career stats
Marshall, a relief pitcher from 1967 to 1981, recorded an impressive 3.14 ERA, 97-112 record (724 games), with 880 strikeouts in 1,386.2 innings pitched. He notably saved 188 games. In the 1974 postseason with the Dodgers, Marshall had an incredible 0.75 ERA, allowing only one earned run in 12 innings. His career WHIP was 1.29, underscoring his effective control and consistency on the mound.