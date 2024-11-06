Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1974, Dodgers' Mike Marshall set a still-unbroken record by pitching in 106 games, contributing to the team's NL pennant win.

Starting his career in 1965, Marshall played for several teams, achieving a career ERA of 3.14 and saving 188 games.

His 1974 postseason performance was particularly impressive, with a 0.75 ERA.

#ThisDayThatYear: Mike Marshall won the Cy Young Award in 1974, on the back of a record-breaking season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:45 pm Nov 06, 202412:45 pm

What's the story On November 6, 1974, Mike Marshall a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers made history by becoming the first relief pitcher to win the prestigious Cy Young Award. His achievement was a major milestone in his baseball career, highlighting his record-breaking 1974 major league season. In this article, we decode Marshall's 1974 season, minor league, and career stats.

1974 season

The Dodgers and Marshall's 1974 season recap

In 1974, Marshall delivered an unprecedented performance, pitching in 106 games—a record for a reliever. Notably, this record is still untouched as of the 2024 MLB season. He logged 208.1 innings and secured 21 saves with a 2.42 ERA, helping lead the Dodgers to the NL pennant. The Dodgers finished with a 102-60 record but lost to the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.

Minor league/ early career

Pitcher's early career and minor league journey

Marshall began his pro baseball career in 1965 and joined the Detroit Tigers in 1966, debuting in the majors in 1967. He posted a 1.98 ERA over 37 relief appearances but returned to the minors in 1968. Drafted by the Seattle Pilots that year, he shifted to a starting role. Marshall later joined the Houston Astros, then was traded to the Montreal Expos (1970).

Career stats

Marshall's MLB career stats

Marshall, a relief pitcher from 1967 to 1981, recorded an impressive 3.14 ERA, 97-112 record (724 games), with 880 strikeouts in 1,386.2 innings pitched. He notably saved 188 games. In the 1974 postseason with the Dodgers, Marshall had an incredible 0.75 ERA, allowing only one earned run in 12 innings. His career WHIP was 1.29, underscoring his effective control and consistency on the mound.