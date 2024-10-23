Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, the Kansas City Royals made a historic 30-win leap, securing their first winning season since 2015.

Their star player, Bobby Witt Jr., signed a record-breaking $288.7 million contract extension and led the league with a .332 batting average, 32 home runs, and 31 stolen bases.

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. earns 2024 Players Choice nod with Ohtani and Judge (Image credit: X/@TalkinBaseball_)

MLB: Decoding the crunch stats of Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

What's the story Bobby Witt Jr., the Kansas City Royals' electrifying shortstop, has made headlines as a finalist for the 2024 MLB Players Choice Award. Known for his power, speed, and defensive skills, Witt posted an impressive season with 30+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases. Meanwhile, his breakout year has garnered widespread recognition among his peers. We decode his regular and his postseason stats.

What is the MLB Players Choice Award?

The Players Choice Awards, given annually by the MLB Players Association, recognize top players based on a secret ballot by fellow players. Four awards are given per league, with two additional awards for all of MLB. Winners donate prize money to a charity of their choice. Established in 1992, the awards have expanded to include categories like Outstanding Player, Pitcher, Rookie, and more.

Royals' 2024 season

The 2024 Royals had a remarkable turnaround, improving from 56 wins in 2023 to 86 wins, a 30-win jump. They secured their first winning season since 2015 and clinched a postseason berth. After sweeping the Orioles in the Wild Card Series, the Royals were eliminated by the Yankees in the ALDS. Their 30-win improvement is one of the largest in MLB history.

Witt's 2024 season

On February 5, 2024, Bobby Witt Jr. signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension with the Royals, the largest in franchise history. Witt led the league with a .332 batting average in 2024. He managed 32 HRs, and 31 stolen bases while batting in 109 RBIs. In the postseason, he had a .192 batting average with two RBIs and one run in six games.

Shortstop's career stats

Witt Jr. had an outstanding 2024 season, hitting .332 with 211 hits, 45 doubles, and 32 home runs in 161 games. He made history as the only shortstop with two 30-30 seasons (2023 and 2024). Over his career, Witt's hitting .288 with 82 homers and 110 stolen bases. In the postseason, he hit .192 in six games, with five hits and two RBIs.