NFL: Decoding top five running backs of the season

What's the story With six weeks of the NFL season already behind for almost every team, and with week 7 already kicking off for a few more we look at the best running backs. Apart from a quarterback, a running back also plays a very important role on the offense with the wide receivers. Meanwhile, we present to you the top five running backs of the season.

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens (704 yards, six games)

Ravens' running back Derrick Henry leads the league with 704 rushing yards in just six games, adding eight touchdowns. His impressive season adds to a career total of 10,206 yards and 98 touchdowns. Henry has 1,507 receiving yards and 161 catches as well. In the postseason, he's piled up 732 yards and four touchdowns, including 13 receptions for 88 yards across seven games.

Jordan Mason - San Fransisco 49ers (609 yards, six games)

In six games this season, 49ers' RB Jordan Mason has tallied 609 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 114 attempts. He's also contributed 75 receiving yards from eight catches. Over his career, Mason has 1,073 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. In the postseason, he's added 12 rushing yards on two attempts but has no receptions or receiving yards.

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers (485 yards, six games)

Panthers' running back Chuba Hubbard has amassed 485 yards from 86 attempts in six games. He also boasts two TDs and 22 receptions for 93 receiving yards. Overall, in his four-season career, he has added 2,465 yards from 591 attempts including 14 TDs. In the receiving department, he has racked up 100 receptions for 671 yards and two TDs. Hubbard has no playoff appearances.

Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles (482 yards, five games)

Despite playing only five games, Saquon Barkley ranks in the top five with 482 rushing yards and four touchdowns from 91 carries. He's added 92 receiving yards and a touchdown from 14 receptions. In his career, Barkley has totaled 5,693 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 302 catches for 2,192 yards. In two postseason games, he's posted 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns (18 carries).

Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers (464 yards, six games)

Green Bay's Josh Jacobs owns 464 yards from 108 carries including one TD from six games in his debut season with the Packers. He also owns 11 receptions for 101 yards. Overall, he owns 6,009 yards from 1,413 yards (79 games) including 47 TDs. Jacobs has managed 208 receptions for 1,549 yards. In one postseason game, Jacobs has 83 yards from 13 attempts.