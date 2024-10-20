Summarize Simplifying... In short The Yankees clinched their 41st American League Championship, beating the Guardians 4-1, and are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Juan Soto homered in the 10 to take the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009 (Image credit: X/@Yankees)

Soto's historic homer sends Yankees to World Series: Key stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:38 pm Oct 20, 202406:38 pm

What's the story Juan Soto, the young New York Yankees outfielder, made history by hitting a dramatic 10th-inning homer, sending the Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 2009. His clutch performance against the Cleveland Guardians secured the American League Championship Series (ALCS) victory for The Yanks. Meanwhile, we present to you the outfielder's career stats, the game recap, and the ALCS recap.

2024 ALCS recap

The Yankees won the 2024 American League Championship Series, defeating the Guardians 4-1. This victory marks the Yankees' 41st AL championship and their first World Series appearance since 2009. Giancarlo Stanton was named the ALCS Most Valuable Player for his outstanding performance throughout the series. The Yankees will now either face the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets in the World Series.

Soto and Yankees' 2024 season highlights

In the 2024 season, the Yankees finished with a 94-68 record, securing their 59th postseason appearance. They advanced past the Royals in the ALDS and defeated the Guardians in the ALCS, earning their first pennant since 2009. This season, he has a .288 batting average (157 games). Soto has hit a career-high 41 homers, stolen seven bases, and tallied 109 RBIs.

Outfielder's career stats (regular and postseason)

Throughout his career, Soto has a .285 batting average, 931 hits, and ..421 OBP in the regular season. According to Statmuse, he has recorded 592 RBIs, 201 homers, and 57 stolen bases (regular season). In postseason play, Soto has a .278 average and .371 OBP, hitting 10 homers and stealing two bases. These stats solidify his status as one of MLB's premier hitters.

Other achievements and accolades won by Soto

Soto has made a significant impact in seven seasons with the Nationals, Padres, and Yankees. He is a four-time All-Star (2021-2024) and a World Series Champion in 2019. Soto has been named to the All-MLB First Team twice (2020, 2021), and the All-MLB Second Team once (2019). He has also earned four Silver Slugger Awards (2020-2023), plus the Babe Ruth Award in 2019.

Yankees top Guardians 5-2, go into their 41st World Series

In a thrilling Game 5, Soto's three-run homer in the 10th inning propelled the Yankees to a 5-2 victory over the Guardians, securing their first World Series appearance since 2009. Stanton's two-run shot earlier in the game earned him the ALCS MVP award. The Yankees clinched the series 4-1, showcasing resilience, and will now face either the Mets or Dodgers in the World Series.