Kishan called the umpires' decision 'very stupid'

Ian Healy reignites 'ball tampering' controversy involving India A

By Parth Dhall 02:24 pm Nov 04, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy has reignited the 'ball tampering' controversy involving India A. The row erupted during the recently-concluded four-day Test between India A and Australia A at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. On the fourth day of play, umpires replaced the ball as it had a scratch on it. This didn't go well with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan who termed it as a "very stupid decision."

Suspicions

Healy suspects India A's intentions behind ball change

Healy, during an interview on SEN Radio, expressed his suspicions about India A's intentions behind the ball change. He suggested the team was preparing for a significant reverse swing session to put pressure on Australia. However, Cricket Australia clarified after the game, which ended in a seven-wicket victory for them, that the ball was replaced due to roughness, and no action would be taken against anyone.

Criticism

Healy criticizes India A's post-match behavior

Healy also slammed India A for skipping the post-match press conference, while Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney attended and fielded questions. He said, "Then India, they whinged about it. They didn't then front the media to deny it." He said by not facing the media, India A missed an opportunity to clarify their stance on what was happening during the match.

Performance

Healy praises McSweeney's performance, criticizes India's preparation

Healy lauded McSweeney's display in the match and proposed that he should open for Australia in the first Test against India at the Optus Stadium in Perth, beginning November 22. He also slammed India's preparation for the important five-match series, especially their decision to call off their planned intra-squad game at WACA in Perth and choose center wicket stimulation practice instead.