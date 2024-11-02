Summarize Simplifying... In short Ricky Ponting has chosen Nathan McSweeney as his top pick for Australia's opening batter against India, despite initially considering Sam Konstas.

Ponting praised McSweeney's experience and leadership, as he currently captains Australia A and has a strong track record in First-Class games.

With 2,086 runs from 32 games and an average of 37.25, McSweeney's performance has been impressive, making him a strong contender for the opening slot.

McSweeney has been in fine form lately

Ricky Ponting backs Nathan McSweeney for opening slot against India

By Rajdeep Saha 08:05 pm Nov 02, 202408:05 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricket captain, Ricky Ponting, has backed Nathan McSweeney as the perfect choice to open for Australia in the upcoming five-match Test series against India. The recommendation comes as Australia continues to seek a dependable opener after David Warner's retirement. The team had initially promoted Steve Smith to the role, but due to erratic performance, he has been moved to the middle order by team management. Here's more.

Initial pick

Ponting's initial choice and subsequent change of mind

Initially, Ponting had thought of Sam Konstas for the opening role, considering his phenomenal form with back-to-back centuries against South Australia. However, he later changed his mind due to Konstas's inexperience on bigger grounds like Optus Stadium or The Gabba. This prompted him to look at other options such as Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and McSweeney.

Final selection

Ponting's final choice for Australia's opening batter

Ultimately, Ponting picked McSweeney as his first choice for the opener's slot, considering his recent performances. He lauded McSweeney's experience and leadership skills, saying he is captaining Australia A and also led them in the past. McSweeney, batting at number four, was unbeaten on 47 as Australia A finished Day 3 at 139/3 versus India A. Australia A are 86 runs away from their target. In Australia A's first innings score of 195, the batter scored 39.

Words

I'm leaning towards McSweeney: Ponting

Ponting backed McSweeney for the opening role. "So the only name left for me more or less is Nathan McSweeney... he got the most out of any of those guys from the A game in Australia at the moment. And he's more experienced. He has captained Australia A in the past, and he's captaining them now. So I'm leaning towards McSweeney now for that opening role at the start of the Australian summer," he told the ICC Review show.

Information

A look at the batter's FC stats

Coming into this contest versus India A, McSweeney scored 2.086 runs from 32 First-Class games at an average of 37.25. In addition to six tons, he has slammed 11 fifties.