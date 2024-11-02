Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin's exceptional catch and bowling performance were game-changers in the Mumbai Test.

Ashwin's strategic fielding led to Mitchell's dismissal, breaking a crucial 50-run partnership with Young.

In the second innings, Ashwin's signature Carrom ball claimed three wickets, aiding India's chase against New Zealand's lead of 143 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mitchell was looking dangerous for New Zealand (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Ravichandran Ashwin's spectacular catch turns tide in Mumbai Test

By Rajdeep Saha 06:14 pm Nov 02, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has made headlines with his stunning catch on the second day of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand on Day 2. The dismissal of Daryl Mitchell could well be a game-changer. Mitchell was well-set on the pitch and posed a major threat to India's lead when he was caught out by Ashwin off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. NZ are 171/9 at stumps and lead India by 143 runs.

Catch details

Ashwin's strategy behind the stunning catch

The defining moment came in the 28th over when Mitchell tried a lofted shot off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Unfortunately for him, he didn't connect well and Ashwin was there to pounce. In a post-match interview, Ashwin opened up on the strategy behind this game-changing move. He said, "I was just telling myself that it's going to anyway leave me, I wanted to get as close to the ball as possible and I've got great hands, so I trusted my hands."

Information

Mitchell shares a 50-run stand alongside Young

Mitchell walked in when NZ were 44/3 after 14 overs. Mitchell brought his experience into play and shared a pivotal 50-run stand alongside Will Young. When Mitchell was dismissed, NZ were 94/4. He slammed one four and a six.

Bowling performance

Ashwin's bowling prowess shines in 2nd innings

However, Ashwin's skills weren't just limited to fielding. He made a strong comeback in the second innings, taking three wickets after going wicketless in the first. Using his signature Carrom ball, he dismissed Glenn Phillips and Will Young. Ashwin noted that "the game itself is divided into two halves," referring to the different responses from each end of the pitch, which influenced his bowling strategy.

Match outlook

Ashwin's views on India's chase in Mumbai Test

As the second day of the Mumbai Test ended, New Zealand led by 143 runs. Ashwin hoped India could quickly bridge this gap but admitted it won't be an easy task for the hosts. He said, "Hopefully not many, we should wrap it up with one or two runs here and there. Any runs saved in this innings is going to be much more critical for us when we chase it down."