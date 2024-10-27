Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma has joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Kapil Dev as the third Indian cricket captain to lose three home Tests in a calendar year.

This year, under Sharma's leadership, India lost a series to New Zealand at home for the first time, including a shocking defeat where India was bowled out for their lowest home Test score of 46.

Despite these setbacks, Sharma led India to four consecutive victories against England after an initial loss.

India lost the second Test in Pune

Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian captain with this unwanted record

By Parth Dhall 11:43 am Oct 27, 202411:43 am

What's the story Rohit Sharma has made an unfortunate entry into a list after India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2nd Test in Pune. The loss, India's third in nine home Tests this year, makes Sharma the first Indian skipper in over 40 years to lose three home Tests in a calendar year. The last time a record like this was set was under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983.

Record set

Sharma joins these veterans

Sharma has become only the third Indian captain to lose three Tests in a calendar year. He joins Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (4 in 1969) and Kapil Dev (3 in 1983) on this list. Under Sharma, India lost multiple Tests and a series to New Zealand at home for the first time in history. This marks another unfortunate record to his leadership tenure.

Defeats

Three defeats at home in 2024

Sharma captained the Indian side in all three matches they have lost at home this year. His first defeat at home in 2024 came against England in the 1st Test of a five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, the hosts won the next four matches in the series under his captaincy despite the initial loss.

Series performance

India suffer double blow in New Zealand series

Facing New Zealand, India were coming off six consecutive Test wins. But they suffered a shocking eight-wicket defeat in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match, the Kiwis bowled India out for their lowest Test score at home (46). Another defeat, this time in Pune, saw India concede the Test series. It also ended their unbeaten run of Test series at home since December 2012.

Match details

IND vs NZ: Summary of Pune Test

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Mitchell Santner's career-best 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10, setting India a target of 359 runs. Santner claimed another fifer as India were folded for 245.