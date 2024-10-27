Summarize Simplifying... In short Evin Lewis made a triumphant return to ODI cricket, smashing a 61-ball century to help West Indies chase down a revised target of 196 against Sri Lanka.

Lewis, playing his first ODI since July 2021, now boasts 1,949 runs from 58 matches, with a particularly impressive record against Sri Lanka.

His partnership with captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford was instrumental in the West Indies' victory, despite losing the series 2-1.

Lewis slammed his fifth ODI century

Evin Lewis smashes 61-ball ton on ODI return: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:20 am Oct 27, 202411:20 am

What's the story Evin Lewis, playing his first ODI since 2021, helped the West Indies seal a consolation win against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI. Despite sustaining an ankle injury midway through his innings, Lewis remained unbeaten on 102. His fifth ODI century came off just 61 balls and featured a straight six that sealed the deal for his team. Here are the key stats.

Match summary

WI chase down revised target after rain delay

The match at Pallekele International Stadium was reduced to 23 overs a side after a five-hour rain delay. Chasing Sri Lanka's 156-3 , which they managed in 23 overs, the West Indies had a positive intent. They chased down the revised target of 196-2 in 22 overs. However, the Lankans won the three-match series 2-1.

Partnership

Lewis and Hope's partnership strengthens WI's chase

After losing their first wicket at 36, the West Indies's chase was bolstered by a 72-run partnership between Lewis and captain Shai Hope. When Hope was dismissed for 22, Sherfane Rutherford joined Lewis at the crease. The duo successfully steered their team to victory, surpassing Sri Lanka's total with eight wickets in hand and one over to spare. Lewis slammed a 61-ball 102*, a knock laced with 9 fours and 4 sixes.

Stats

Lewis races past 1,900 ODI runs

As mentioned, Lewis played his first ODI since July 2021, when he featured against Australia in Bridgetown. Lewis, who made his ODI debut in 2016, now has 1,949 runs from 58 matches at an average of 38.98. The tally includes five tons and 10 half-centuries. The one against SL was his maiden ODI ton since the 2020/21 season.

Information

Third ODI ton against SL

Lewis has an incredible record against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He has racked up 458 runs from six ODIs against them at a staggering average of 91.60. Three of his five ODI tons have come against the Lankans.