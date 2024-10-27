Kylian Mbappe flagged offside eight times on El Clasico debut
Kylian Mbappe had a match to forget versus Barcelona in a crunch El Clasico clash in La Liga. Matchweek 11 of the La Liga 2024-25 season saw Barca tame Real 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe fired blanks and spurned several chances. What he lacked was his timing and accuracy which also led to him be offside on several occasions. Here's more.
Mbappe caught offside on 8 occasions
On his El Clasico debut, Mbappe was caught offside a stunning eight times against Barcelona's pin point offside trap. On two occasions, the former PSG player put the ball in the net, only for it to be disallowed by the linesman and VAR. Notably, Mbappe also missed two one-on-one opportunities while being on side, firing straight at Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena.
Mbappe? He could have scored 3-4, says Ancelotti
Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Mbappe could have scored 3-4 goals. "Mbappé? He could have scored 3-4, we need more accuracy. The offsides are normal with their high line." Meanwhile, Ancelotti remained bullish and stated his side will keep fighting. "The last time we lost 0-4 vs Barcelona at home we won La Liga and the Champions League. We won't stop fighting."