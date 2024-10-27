Summarize Simplifying... In short In his El Clasico debut, Kylian Mbappe was flagged offside eight times and missed two scoring opportunities, despite putting the ball in the net twice, which were disallowed.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, believes Mbappe could have scored 3-4 goals and remains optimistic about their future performance, referencing a past comeback after a loss to Barcelona. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kylian Mbappe had a match to forget versus Barcelona (Image Source: X/@realmadriden)

Kylian Mbappe flagged offside eight times on El Clasico debut

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 am Oct 27, 202403:30 am

What's the story Kylian Mbappe had a match to forget versus Barcelona in a crunch El Clasico clash in La Liga. Matchweek 11 of the La Liga 2024-25 season saw Barca tame Real 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe fired blanks and spurned several chances. What he lacked was his timing and accuracy which also led to him be offside on several occasions. Here's more.

Mbappe

Mbappe caught offside on 8 occasions

On his El Clasico debut, Mbappe was caught offside a stunning eight times against Barcelona's pin point offside trap. On two occasions, the former PSG player put the ball in the net, only for it to be disallowed by the linesman and VAR. Notably, Mbappe also missed two one-on-one opportunities while being on side, firing straight at Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Ancelotti

Mbappe? He could have scored 3-4, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said Mbappe could have scored 3-4 goals. "Mbappé? He could have scored 3-4, we need more accuracy. The offsides are normal with their high line." Meanwhile, Ancelotti remained bullish and stated his side will keep fighting. "The last time we lost 0-4 vs Barcelona at home we won La Liga and the Champions League. We won't stop fighting."