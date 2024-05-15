Next Article

Vinicius Junior scored a brace for Real

Real Madrid smash these records in five-star performance against Alaves

By Rajdeep Saha 03:28 am May 15, 202403:28 am

What's the story La Liga 2023-24 champions Real Madrid made several massive records in their 5-0 win over Alaves on matchday 36. Real, who are already the champions this season, demolished the minnows in what was a five-star performance. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler scored for the Madrid giants. Carlo Ancelotti's men raced to 93 points. Here are the key details.

Opta stats

Real made these records after a massive win

Real have not lost any of their last 30 matches in La Liga (W24 D6). They have matched their best unbeaten run in the competition's history, achieved between May 1988 and April 1989 under Leo Beenhakker (G30 W21 D9). Real have kept 20 clean sheets this season. It's their most in a single season in the competition's history (19 in 1986-87, 1987-88 and 2019-20).