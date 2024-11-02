Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Mumbai Test, Team India dominated New Zealand with Pant and Gill's 96-run stand, despite a late collapse on Day 1.

Pant broke the Indian record for the fastest Test fifty against New Zealand, while Gill narrowly missed his sixth Test hundred.

Despite losing Jadeja and Sarfaraz cheaply, India managed to gain a 28-run lead thanks to Sundar's unbeaten 36-ball 38.

Team India on top of New Zealand in Mumbai Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Nov 02, 202405:05 pm

What's the story India performed well on Day 2 of the third and final Test versus New Zealand in Mumbai. Resuming the day on 86/4, India ended up with 263/10, taking a slender 28-run lead after NZ's 235. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar batted well. For the Kiwis, Ajaz Patel claimed a fifer. In response, NZ are 171/9 at stumps (143-run lead).

A 96-run stand eases off the pressure

India kept their scoring rate close to six runs per over. Both Pant and Gill decimated the New Zealand attack, easing some pressure off the Indian side. Despite a late collapse on Day 1 which saw India's score plummet from 78/1 to 84/4 in just 15 minutes, Pant and Gill's 96-run stand steadied the innings. Ish Sodhi ended the partnership by trapping Pant LBW.

Pant slams his 13th fifty

Pant broke the Indian record for the fastest Test fifty against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter brought up his half-century in a mere 36 deliveries, bettering Yashasvi Jaiswal's record of a 41-ball 50 set earlier in this series. He smashed eight boundaries and two sixes. Pant managed 60 off 59 balls. Playing his 38th Test, Pant owns 2,629 runs at 43.81 (50s: 13, 100s: 6).

Gill falls short of his sixth ton

Gill missed out on his sixth hundred in Test cricket. He was dismissed for a well-fought 90. Though Gill didn't find any substantial partner after Pant's departure, he continued to hold one end. Ajaz Patel eventually ended his stay. Playing his 29th Test match, the youngster has raced to 1,799 runs. He slammed his 7th fifty in the format for India (100s: 5).

India lose Jadeja and Sarfaraz cheaply

India were going well at 180/4 before Pant departed. And soon, the side got reduced to 204/7. Ravindra Jadeja (14) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) were sent back early, allowing the visiting side to make a comeback.

Ajaz Patel claims his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests

Patel picked his second five-wicket haul at the venue. In his previous game here, he claimed 10 and four scalps respectively. After two scalps on the opening day, Saturday saw Patel dismiss Sarfaraz and Gill, before sending Ravichandran Ashwin back to complete his five-wicket haul. Patel was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers claiming 5/103 across 21.4 overs. He claimed his 6th five-wicket haul.

Sundar helps India gain 28-run lead

Sundar was sturdy for India and looked set for a pivotal score but the southpaw ran out of partners. He hit an unbeaten 36-ball 38. His knock had four fours and two sixes. His effort helped India surpass 260-run mark.

Progress of NZ's 2nd innings

Akash Deep got the key wicket of Tom Latham early on before Sundar and Ashwin struck right after tea to reduce the visitors to 44/3. After a solid 50-run stand between Young and Daryl Mitchell, India hit back as Jadeja dismissed the latter before picking Tom Blundell. NZ were reduced to 100/5. A 31-run stand deflated the hosts before Ashwin cleaned up Glenn Phillips.

Young stands tall with a 51-run knock

Young stood tall with successive fifties in this match. He hit a well-timed 100-ball 51, negotiating the Indian spinners well. His knock had two fours and a six. He shared three meaningful stands alongside Mitchell, Phillips and finally Ish Sodhi. Young helped NZ get to 150 before Ashwin got the breakthrough. Young hammered his ninth fifty in the format and raced to 961 runs.

Jadeja leads India's show with the ball

After Phillips' dismissal, India got the scalps of Sodhi, Young and Matt Henry. Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers. He managed four wickets (4/52). Ashwin was amongst the wickets. He claimed 3/63. Sundar and Akash Deep picked one wicket each.