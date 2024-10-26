Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, suffered their first home series defeat since 2012, losing to New Zealand.

Sharma acknowledged the team's collective failure, particularly in batting, and praised the bowlers for their fightback.

India suffered a telling defeat, losing by 113 runs against New Zealand (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

We just didn't bat well enough, says Rohit Sharma

By Rajdeep Saha 04:40 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, said his side didn't bat well in the just concluded Pune Test. India suffered a telling defeat, losing by 113 runs against New Zealand. After a massive defeat in Bengaluru, India failed to step up and put up a poor show. Rohit said India would want to bounce back in the final match at the Wankhede.

'It's not what we expected'

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rohit felt NZ played better cricket. "Disappointing. It's not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ - they played better than us. We failed to capitalise on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today," he said. "Didn't think we batted well enough to get runs on the board," he added.

Rohit terms India's performance as a collective failure

India folded for 156 runs after NZ managed 259 in the first innings. Rohit said things would've been slightly different had India got a bit closer in the first innings. "Things would've been slightly different had we got a bit closer in the first innings. We want to show up well at Wankhede and try and win that Test. It's a collective failure."

Rohit wants India to step up at the Wankhede

Rohit and the team management have been criticized for the performance in this series and India would be raring to sign off with a win. "We will come out with better intent, better ideas and better methods at Wankhede," Rohit stated.

India suffer first Test series defeat at home since 2012

New Zealand scripted history by defeating India in the second Test. India were handed their first home series defeat since 2012. Mitchell Santner was the chief architect of NZ's triumph as he claimed 13 scalps. NZ scored 259 before India managed 156. India bowled NZ out for 255 in the third innings. In a challenging run-chase, India faltered, scoring 245.

Rohit lauds the bowlers

India fought back with the ball across both innings as NZ lost their grip. Rohit lauded the bowlers. "Was a great fightback to restrict them to 250-odd but we knew it was going to be challenging. When they started off, they were 200/3 and for us to come back and get them bowled out for 259 was a great effort," felt the Indian captain.